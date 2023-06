Correa aggravated the plantar fasciitis in his left heel during Thursday's game against Cleveland, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Correa had seemingly recovered from a combination of a muscle strain and plantar fasciitis in his left foot, but it seems the latter remains an issue. It's still unknown how long Correa will be out, but it's possible he's facing a trip to the injured list this time around.