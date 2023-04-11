site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Carlos Correa: Remains out of lineup
RotoWire Staff
Correa (back) remained out of the Twins' lineup for Tuesday's game versus the White Sox.
It's the second straight game that Correa has missed with a middle back spasm. The injury is considered a day-to-day situation. Kyle Farmer will fill in again at shortstop Tuesday.
