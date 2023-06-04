Correa (heel) remains out of the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.

Assuming Correa doesn't come off the bench to play, this will make four of five games that the shortstop won't be able to play as he continues to be stymied by plantar Fasciitis in his left heel. With Correa again out of the lineup, Kyle Farmer will get the start at shortstop and hit eighth. Correa should still be considered day-to-day, but fantasy managers will need to monitor this situation for the foreseeable future.