Correa went 2-for-3 with one homer, one RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's win over the Yankees.

Correa made his presence known after missing the previous four games, smacking his first homer of the year. Fantasy managers can rest easy knowing that the superstar is clearly not hobbled by his previous back issues. The former first overall pick in the 2012 MLB draft will look to keep justifying his $200,000,000 contract as the season gets into full swing.