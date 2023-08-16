Correa's absence from the lineup Wednesday against the Tigers is a result of him feeling sore after he legged out an infield single in the sixth inning of Tuesday's 5-3 win, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Correa didn't appear to be in too much pain after he reached first on the base hit, as he was able to stay in the game and play the full nine innings. The Twins haven't provided much clarity on the source of Correa's soreness, but the injury could be related to his foot, given that he's been playing through plantar fasciitis for multiple months. Regardless, Correa isn't believed to be dealing with anything significant, and the Twins believe that after a maintenance day Wednesday followed by a team off day Thursday, the 28-year-old will be good to go for Friday's series opener versus the Pirates.