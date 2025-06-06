Twins' Carlos Correa: Still out of lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Correa (back) is not in the Twins' starting lineup against the Blue Jays on Friday.
Correa will miss a third consecutive game due to back tightness, but he could be available as a pinch hitter in Friday's series opener. Brooks Lee will start at shortstop and bat fifth.
More News
-
Twins' Carlos Correa: Set to remain out Thursday•
-
Twins' Carlos Correa: Scratched with back tightness•
-
Twins' Carlos Correa: First career ejection•
-
Twins' Carlos Correa: Swats go-ahead homer•
-
Twins' Carlos Correa: Provides team's only offense Monday•
-
Twins' Carlos Correa: Taking seat Saturday•