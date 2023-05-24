Correa (heel) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants.

Correa's move to the bench for the day game after a night game comes as little surprise after an MRI administered on his bruised left heel Tuesday revealed inflammation. The Twins are treating Correa as day-to-day for the time being, presumably with the hope that he'll be fit to return to the lineup at some point during the weekend series with Toronto following a team off day Thursday. Kyle Farmer will pick up another start at shortstop Wednesday while Correa sits for a second consecutive day.