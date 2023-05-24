Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said prior to Wednesday's game against the Giants that Correa is dealing with a muscle strain in the arch of his left foot in addition to plantar fasciitis in his heel, John Shipley of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. "I think we get to Friday and some of our decisions might be made for us," Baldelli said, when asked if Correa would require a stint on the 10-day injured list.

After undergoing an MRI on Tuesday, Correa was revealed to be dealing with bruising and inflammation to the heel, but Baldelli's latest update suggests the veteran shortstop's injury could be more serious. Correa is out of the lineup for the second day in a row Wednesday, and the Twins still seem to be holding out hope that the 28-year-old can show enough improvement coming out of Thursday's off day to avoid the IL. Kyle Farmer is filling in at shortstop Wednesday and would be the primary option to pick up starts at the position if Correa requires a shutdown of any length of time.