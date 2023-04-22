Correa went 3-for-4 with a walk and an RBI in Saturday's 10-4 loss to Washington.
Correa singled in a run in the fifth to make the score 5-2 Nationals. The infielder has scuffled out of the gate, and this was his first multi-hit game since last Friday against the Yankees. It should only be a matter of time until Correa starts piling up the hits again -- he hasn't hit worse than .264 in the last four years.
