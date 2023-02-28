Correa is set to make his Grapefruit League debut Wednesday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
The condition of Correa's ankle was a major topic of conversation this offseason, but he reported to camp healthy and with no limitations. Him not playing in the Twins' first five games seems to be more about getting the veteran treatment and easing into things. Correa is expected to leave camp for a bit at some point in March with his wife due to give birth to the couple's second child soon.
