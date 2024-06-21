Santana went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, double and an additional run scored Thursday against the Rays.

Santana extended his modest hit streak to six games and posted his second three-hit game of the season while blasting his 12th home run. The 38-year-old veteran has found the fountain of youth in the month of June, going 20-for-55 (.364) with four homers, five doubles, 15 RBI, 10 runs and even managing a couple of steals through 16 games this month.