Santana went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a loss to the Yankees on Wednesday.

Santana's sixth-inning solo shot was a faint murmur of protest with New York up big, but it did put an end to opposing starter Carlos Rodon's run of retiring 16-straight batters. The long ball was just the second for the veteran slugger since he homered in three straight contests May 10-12. Santana has nine home runs overall on the campaign and is slashing .217/.302/.392 with 24 RBI, 19 runs and a stolen base.