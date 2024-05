Santana went 2-for-4 with a double, a three-run home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 10-8 loss to the Blue Jays.

His third-inning homer off Kevin Gausman gave the Twins a 7-1 lead, but things went south for the visitors after that. Santana has gone deep in back-to-back games, giving him six home runs and 15 RBI in his last 16 games as he digs his way out of an early-season hole.