Santana signed a one-year, $5.25 million contract with the Twins on Friday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Last season marked Santana's best year at the plate since 2019, slashing .240/.318/.429 with 23 homers and 86 RBI between the Pirates and Brewers. He will compete with Alex Kirilloff (shoulder) during the spring for the starting first base job, but Santana would likely still make regular appearances as Minnesota's designated hitter if he were to miss out on a spot in the field.