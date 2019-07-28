Twins' Carlos Torres: Dropped from 40-man roster
The Twins designated Torres for assignment Sunday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Torres was pushed off the 40-man roster after the Twins bolstered their bullpen Saturday with the acquisition of Sergio Romo from the Marlins. The Twins will have seven days to either trade, waive or release Torres. Since the 36-year-old righty has more than five years of MLB service time, he would have the luxury of refusing an outright assignment to Triple-A Rochester.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Waivers, winners, losers: Gallo hurt
Who can you find to replace Joey Gallo's power production? Do the Dodgers have a new catcher?...
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...