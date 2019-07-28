The Twins designated Torres for assignment Sunday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Torres was pushed off the 40-man roster after the Twins bolstered their bullpen Saturday with the acquisition of Sergio Romo from the Marlins. The Twins will have seven days to either trade, waive or release Torres. Since the 36-year-old righty has more than five years of MLB service time, he would have the luxury of refusing an outright assignment to Triple-A Rochester.

