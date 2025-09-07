The Twins recalled McCusker from Triple-A St. Paul on Sunday, Phil Miller of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

McCusker steps onto the active roster in place of Ryan Jeffers (concussion), who heads to the injured list. The 27-year-old outfielder has slashed .246/.316/.479 in 434 plate appearances with St. Paul. He could see action at DH or the corner outfield positions with the Twins, but he may be mostly limited to opportunities against left-handed pitching, as the Twins have few right-handed hitting options.