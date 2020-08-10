The Twins added Lawrence to their 60-man roster pool Monday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
Lawrence joined the Twins for spring training as a non-roster invitee, but he wasn't present with the team for summer camp after he wasn't among the players initially included in the 60-man pool. Now that he becomes the 59th member of the pool, Lawrence will report to the team's alternate training site and bolster the organization's pitching depth.
