Shepherd signed a minor-league contract with the Twins on Monday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Shepherd's only big-league experience to date came in 19 innings for the Orioles in 2019, where he struggled to a 6.63 ERA and 1.53 WHIP but at least produced a respectable 17:6 K:BB. He failed to make the team's active roster at any point last season and will likely serve as organizational depth this year.

