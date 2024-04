Soto has a 2.08 ERA and 18:5 K:BB ratio in 13 innings through four starts for Low-A Fort Myers.

Soto, a 2024 first-round draft pick, is is having a strong start to his professional career at Low-A at just age 18 out of high school (he turns 19 on Aug. 31). Soto is a former shortstop who is relatively new to pitching, so his good control - even if just four starts - is an encouraging sign.