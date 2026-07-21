Twins' Charlee Soto: New injury pops up on rehab

Soto's (wrist) rehab assignment was paused in mid-June after he experienced forearm soreness during a bullpen session, Ian Cundall of Baseball America reports.

Soto's wrist soreness cropped up when he was rehabbing August 2025 surgery to remove a partially detached bone spur in his elbow, and he missed the first two months of 2026 due to the wrist issue, only to have a more serious injury pop up while on his rehab assignment. Soto is a talented young pitcher and won't turn 21 until the end of August, but he has thrown 15.2 innings since the start of 2025 after logging 74 innings in his debut season at Single-A in 2024.