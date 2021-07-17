Barnes (0-1) allowed one run on four hits and a walk while striking out one in 4.2 innings to take the loss in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Tigers.

Barnes made his major-league debut in Saturday's matinee, and he got off to a rough start by giving up a leadoff home run to Robbie Grossman. Although he was sharp during the remainder of his outing while throwing 43 of his 68 pitches for strikes, he didn't get any run support from the Twins' offense and was forced to settle for the loss. The southpaw posted a 3.88 ERA and 1.26 WHIP in 58 innings across 11 starts at Triple-A St. Paul to begin the year, but it's not yet clear whether he'll remain in Minnesota's rotation going forward.