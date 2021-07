Barnes gave up two runs over seven innings with three strikeouts and one walk Saturday for Triple-A St. Paul to lower his ERA to 3.76.

Barnes, a 2017 fourth-round draft pick, has never been regarded as a top prospect, but he's been productive at every level. With the Twins looking toward 2022 and having depth issues with the major league rotation Barnes could get a shot before too long. He doesn't have pinpoint control (2. BB/9) to offset a lack of top end velocity (7.9 K/9), however.