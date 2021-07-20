The Twins optioned Barnes to Triple-A St. Paul on Sunday.
Due to doubleheaders Saturday against the Tigers and Monday against the White Sox, the Twins opened the second half with a seven-man rotation that included both Barnes and Griffin Jax. Barnes was called on to make his MLB debut in the first game of the twin bill with the Tigers, during which he took the loss after giving up one run on four hits and a walk over 4.2 innings. Jax, meanwhile, started the first game of Monday's doubleheader, but both he and Barnes will now head back to St. Paul as the Twins transition back to a normal five-man rotation.