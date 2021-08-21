Barnes (0-3) allowed seven runs on eight hits and five walks with two strikeouts in five innings, taking the loss versus the Yankees on Friday.

The 25-year-old yielded four runs in the first inning as the Yankees manufactured an early rally. Barnes' start didn't get a lot better after that, as he gave up a two-run home run to Aaron Judge in the second, but he was able to labor through five innings to match his longest appearance of the year. The southpaw has an ugly 6.56 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 11:10 K:BB across his first 23.1 major-league innings. He's projected for another tough matchup next week in Boston.