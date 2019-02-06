Twins' Chase De Jong: Clears waivers
De Jong cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
De Jong will be in Minnesota's camp as a non-roster invitee this spring after passing through waivers untouched. The 25-year-old made four starts for the Twins in 2018, compiling a 3.57 ERA and 13:6 K:BB across 17.2 innings in those outings.
