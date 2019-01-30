Twins' Chase De Jong: Cut from 40-man roster
De Jong was designated for assignment by the Twins on Wednesday.
With Martin Perez officially joining the team's roster Wednesday, De Jong was the 40-man roster casualty. The right-hander spent time with the Twins and Mariners in 2018, posting a respectable 3.57 ERA across four starts (17.2 innings) with Minnesota. Entering his age-25 season, the 2012 second round pick could draw interest on waivers as a swingman option.
