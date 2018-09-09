De Jong will start Sunday's game against the Royals, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The Twins have been using the sixth spot in their rotation to experiment with an opener lately, with Zack Littell being designated as the team's primary pitcher on those occasions. It appears that Minnesota will put the opener strategy on hold this time, however. De Jong, who has started 26 games in the minors this season and worked five innings in his most recent outing for Triple-A Rochester on Monday, is sufficiently stretched out and shouldn't face any restrictions with his pitch count as he makes his Twins debut. Whether he receives any additional turns through the rotation will likely be determined by how he performs Sunday.

