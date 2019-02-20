Twins' Chase De Jong: Gets starting nod for spring opener
De Jong will start the Twins' spring training opener against the Orioles on Saturday, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
De Jong put up solid numbers with the Twins last season, posting a 3.57 ERA in four starts. However, he was cast off the 40-man roster in late January and faces an uphill battle to pitch in the majors again. Despite the starting nod, De Jong seems destined to begin the season at Triple-A Rochester.
