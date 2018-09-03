De Jong was called up by Minnesota on Monday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

De Jong made his big-league debut for the Mariners last season, throwing 28.1 innings with an ugly 6.35 ERA. He's been much better in the minors this season, recording a 3.80 ERA for Double-A Arkansas and a 3.41 ERA for Triple-A Rochester.

