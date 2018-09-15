Twins' Chase De Jong: Receives another start
De Jong will start Sunday's game game against the Royals.
After earning a call to the big leagues earlier this month when rosters expanded, De Jong made his Twins debut last weekend versus these same Royals. Though it looked as though De Jong would only be making a spot start, he earned another turn through the rotation for the Twins' series in Kansas City after striking out five and allowing only five baserunners over four shutout innings. He'll likely be allowed to work deeper into Saturday's start should his performance warrant a longer leash.
