Twins' Chase De Jong: Removed from 40-man roster
De Jong was outrighted off the Twins' 40-man roster Friday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
De Jong made a single appearance for the Twins in early April, allowing four runs in one inning. He has a 5.94 career ERA in 47 innings.
