Twins' Chase De Jong: Sent back to minors
De Jong was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday.
Less than a week after getting called up, De Jong will head back to the minors. The move was made after the Twins recalled left-handed reliever Andrew Vasquez from Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday and needed to clear room for him on the 25-man roster. In De Jong's only appearance this year, he gave up four runs on three hits and three walks during one inning of relief.
More News
-
Twins' Chase De Jong: Called up from Rochester•
-
Twins' Chase De Jong: Assigned to minor-league camp•
-
Twins' Chase De Jong: Gets starting nod for spring opener•
-
Twins' Chase De Jong: Clears waivers•
-
Twins' Chase De Jong: Cut from 40-man roster•
-
Twins' Chase De Jong: Tosses quality start in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy bullpen management rankings
SportsLine's Paul Mammino tells you which closers you can trust.
-
Waivers, Winners and Losers
Austin Meadows had a monster night while Mike Trout left with a groin injury. Heath Cummings...
-
H2H Trade Chart
Think the Mike Clevinger and Luis Severino injuries present a good opportunity to buy low?...
-
Top-30 IL stashes
Do you have more injured players than IL spots? Have the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Ryan McMahon injuries...
-
Waiver adds, winners, and losers
It's getting harder to ignores the numbers from 2019. Heath Cummings talks about cutting lose...
-
12 sluggers to stash
These dozen hitters face uncertain playing time situations but could be Fantasy standouts with...