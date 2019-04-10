De Jong was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday.

Less than a week after getting called up, De Jong will head back to the minors. The move was made after the Twins recalled left-handed reliever Andrew Vasquez from Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday and needed to clear room for him on the 25-man roster. In De Jong's only appearance this year, he gave up four runs on three hits and three walks during one inning of relief.

