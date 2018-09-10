De Jong tossed four scoreless innings Sunday in a no-decision against the Royals, allowing one hit and four walks with five strikeouts.

De Jong made his first appearance of the season at the MLB level, and while he struggled to find the strike zone at times, he yielded just one hit while holding the opposition scoreless. He was lifted after throwing 73 pitches through four frames, but that could have had just as much to do with the team's recent use of the sixth starter's spot as it did with his own performance. De Jong could stick with the club through the end of the season, though it remains to be seen if they allow him a longer leash in his next outing.