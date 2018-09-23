De Jong allowed two earned runs on five hits and a walk while striking out none across 4.1 innings Saturday against the Athletics. He did not factor into the decision.

De Jong contained the Athletics offense until the fifth inning when Marcus Semien took him deep on a two-run blast. While De Jong has held his own in terms of ERA (3.86), he has a 1.63 WHIP across 11.2 innings at the major-league level this season.