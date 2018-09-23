De Jong gave up two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out none across 4.1 innings in a no-decision against Oakland on Saturday.

He contained the Athletics offense until the fifth inning, when Marcus Semien took him deep on a two-run blast. De Jong has a 3.86 ERA and 1.63 WHIP across 11.2 innings at the major-league level this season.

