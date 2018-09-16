De Jong (0-1) allowed five runs (three earned) on eight hits and no walks while striking out four across 3.1 innings to take the loss Saturday against the Royals.

De Jong didn't allow a home run but surrendered at least one run in three of the four innings he pitched. The real trouble came in the final frame, when he allowed three consecutive runners to reach base -- all of which came around to score -- before being pulled from the game. De Jong has pitched 32.1 innings at the major-league level across the last two seasons and has posted a 5.57 ERA and 1.52 WHIP.