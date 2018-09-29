De Jong (1-1) picked up the win in Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader against the White Sox, allowing two earned runs on four hits and one walk over six innings while striking out four.

De Jong was able to keep the White Sox in check outside of a couple solo home runs in the third and fifth innings, and he only needed 74 pitches to complete six frames. Over the course of 17.2 innings at the major-league level this season, De Jong owns a 3.57 ERA with 13 strikeouts and six walks.