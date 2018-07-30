De Jong was sent to Minnesota alongside Ryan Costello for Zack Duke on Monday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

De Jong has spent the entirety of the 2018 campaign at Double-A Arkansas, posting a 3.80 ERA and 1.30 WHIP with an 89:34 K:BB across 120.2 innings. The 24-year-old right-hander may be a candidate for a September callup with the Twins after appearing in seven games for the Mariners last year.