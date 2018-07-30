Twins' Chase De Jong: Traded to Twins
De Jong was sent to Minnesota alongside Ryan Costello for Zack Duke on Monday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
De Jong has spent the entirety of the 2018 campaign at Double-A Arkansas, posting a 3.80 ERA and 1.30 WHIP with an 89:34 K:BB across 120.2 innings. The 24-year-old right-hander may be a candidate for a September callup with the Twins after appearing in seven games for the Mariners last year.
