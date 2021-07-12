The Twins have selected Petty with the 26th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

The hardest throwing prep pitcher in this year's draft, Petty can touch triple digits on the radar gun with heavy sinking action. He is more likely to induce ground balls and weak contact than miss bats at this point, but there have been a finite amount of teenagers that can hit 100. Petty has a workable slider but his changeup remains a work in progress. Command and the development of his secondary pitches will chart his future path, but the stuff has the chance to be electric.