Gonzalez joined the Twins' taxi squad Thursday and is expected to be formally called up from Triple-A St. Paul to start Friday's game in Toronto, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Gonzalez will likely be making just one start with the Twins before returning to the minors, as Minnesota is expected to get at least one of Josh Winder (shoulder) or Joe Ryan (illness) back next week from the 15-day injured list or COVID-19-related IL, respectively. The 30-year-old Gonzalez owns a 5.64 ERA and 3.7 K-BB% across 261.2 career innings in the big leagues, but he's upped his strikeout rate to 23.2 percent over 36.2 frames at Triple-A this season.