Gonzalez's contract was purchased from Triple-A St. Paul ahead of his Friday start against the Blue Jays.

The 30-year-old righty was once a top prospect in the Rangers system. He had a 3.44 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 13.9 K-BB% in 36.2 innings at Triple-A. This is expected to just be a spot start, but if Gonzalez impresses, he could be back up the next time the Twins need a fill-in starter.