Gonzalez was returned to Triple-A St. Paul on Saturday.
Gonzalez made a spot start against the Blue Jays on Friday and allowed three runs on four hits and no walks while striking out one in three innings. However, he'll head back to the minors after Gilberto Celestino was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list. Gonzalez will remain on the Twins' taxi squad during their road trip in Toronto before heading back to St. Paul.
