Gonzalez didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 9-3 win over the Blue Jays, giving up three runs on four hits over three innings. He struck out one without walking a batter.

While Minnesota's offense was busy launching five homers on the night, Gonzalez served up two of his own and exited after only 45 pitches (32 strikes). The right-hander had worked at least five innings in four straight starts for Triple-A St. Paul, so the early hook was purely merit-based. Gonzalez has a career 5.68 ERA in the majors, and there's no reason to think he'll keep a roster spot once any of Joe Ryan (COVID-19), Sonny Gray (pectoral) or Josh Winder (shoulder) are ready to return to action.