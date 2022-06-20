Archer (1-3) took the loss Sunday versus the Diamondbacks. He allowed two runs on three hits and struck out three while walking none in four innings.

This was just the second time in his last seven outings that Archer has allowed multiple runs, but he's only completed five innings in two of those outings. The right-hander's rarely been used for big innings this season, which makes it difficult for him to pitch deep enough to qualify for wins or earn quality starts. He's logged a 3.44 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 40:23 K:BB in 52.1 innings across 13 starts. He's lined up for a home start versus the Rockies next weekend.