Archer (2-5) took the loss Wednesday, surrendering six runs on three hits and six walks over three-plus innings as the Twins fell 10-4 to the Brewers. He struck out two.

The right-hander threw only 36 of 78 pitches for strikes before getting the hook after walking the bases loaded to begin the fourth inning, and Archer had to watch from the dugout as all three baserunners came around to score, blowing open a 3-3 tie. The 33-year-old has been tagged for 10 runs in 7.2 innings since coming off the IL right before the All-Star break, inflating his ERA by nearly a full run to 4.04, and if the Twins add rotation depth at the trade deadline, Archer could be the one to lose his spot.