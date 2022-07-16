Archer (hip) will return from the injured list to start Sunday against the White Sox, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Reports from earlier in the week indicated Archer was on track to pitch in Sunday's first-half finale, and that's indeed what will happen. He'll wind up missing not much more than the minimum 15 days due to hip tightness. Prior to the injury, Archer posted a 3.08 ERA in 15 starts, though his poor 17.9 percent strikeout rate and 11.5 percent walk rate told a different story.