Manager Rocco Baldelli said that Archer (hip) could return from the injured list for Sunday's game against the White Sox after the right-hander threw three simulated innings Tuesday, Megan Ryan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Archer threw 50 pitches in the session, so he could be ready to make an abbreviated start Sunday if the Twins want to give rookie Josh Winder some extra rest heading into the All-Star break. The more likely outcome is that Archer remains on the shelf through the break, however, given that his placement on the IL in the first place was in part precautionary because of his injury history.