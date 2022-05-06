Archer allowed two runs on five hits while striking out six in four innings in a 5-3 loss Thursday in Baltimore. He did not factor into the decision.

Both runs against Archer came on solo home runs, one by Ryan Mountcastle in the second and the other by Cedric Mullins in the third. After only making two appearances in Spring Training, he has not made it out of the fifth inning or thrown 80 pitches in his five starts begin the season. The righty has managed to put up decent numbers with a 3.26 ERA and 1.29 WHIP but has also allowed five home runs in his 19.1 innings. He'll likely make his next start early next week against Houston.