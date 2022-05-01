Archer didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 9-1 win over the Rays, allowing one run on two hits and three walks over four innings. He struck out four.

It's tough to evaluate Archer's fantasy value right now. On the one hand, his 2.93 ERA over 15.1 innings is useful. On the other, his 5.53 FIP is alarming, and he has yet to complete five innings in any of his starts, preventing him from getting any wins even when he does receive plenty of run support. Archer will remain in the Twins rotation for now, but if his luck starts to run out, he could lose out once the likes of Sonny Gray (hamstring) get healthy.