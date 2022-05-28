Archer (0-2) was charged with the loss Saturday after he pitched four innings, allowing five runs (three earned) on seven hits while striking out one against the Royals.

Archer surrendered one run in both the first and third innings before giving up three runs in the top of the fourth. He was once again unable to work deep into the game, failing to reach five innings pitched for the ninth consecutive start to begin the season. After giving up two runs over eight innings in his last two starts before Saturday, Archer allowed a season-high seven hits while being charged with three earned runs. His season-long numbers now stand at a 4.19 ERA and 1.43 WHIP with 29 punchouts over 34.1 innings in nine starts.